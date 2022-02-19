Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 18°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:45 PM

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.

Saturday night, decreasing clouds and fairly breezy conditions. Northwesterly winds range 5 to 15 MPH and low temperatures drop to the upper single digits. Sunday starts off drier and clearer as high pressure builds into the region and peaks at around 6 PM. Mostly sunny skies during the afternoon mean temperatures could reach as high as the upper 30’s. Sunday night, mostly clear followed by increasing cloud cover overnight. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

The next workweek starts with increasing cloud cover as a cold front nears the Twin Tiers from the Great Lakes. The cold front shifts to a warm front by around Tuesday, leading to a chance of rain and highs in the low 50’s. Dry weather returns briefly midweek until another cold front leads to highs in the 30’s and a chance for rain and snow showers by the end of the workweek.

Stay safe out there and have a great day!

SATURDAY: POSSIBLE SNOW SQUALL, CLOUDY AND WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW LATE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 17

