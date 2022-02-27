Snow squalls in the Twin Tiers this Sunday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 20°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Waking up to a mostly clear and sunny Sunday morning. Highs today reach the upper 30’s. Cloud cover builds up in the late morning and early afternoon hours as cold front moves in from the north. Associated with this cold front are multiple snow squalls, which could likely hit the Twin Tiers starting at around 3 PM. A snow squall is a short-lived burst of snow with gusty winds and reduced visibilities. The snow squalls could reach most of the Southern Tier by around 7 PM and the Northern Tier by around 9 PM and bring wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Please limit travel as much as possible during those times. Snowfall amounts could reach just under an inch in the Southern Tier and under a half an inch in the Northern Tier as the cold front weakens over time. Sunday night, breezy conditions continue after the cold front moves out. Lows drop to the low teens.

The next workweek starts off relatively quiet with a few stray showers early Monday morning, but mostly clear skies otherwise. Highs only reach the upper 20’s after Sunday’s cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers entirely. Cloud cover builds up Monday night and into Tuesday as a warm front moves in from the southwest. A chance of rain and snow soon follow Tuesday night. Highs kick up to the mid 40’s. Rain and snow chances continue into Wednesday. Dry weather returns for the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SNOW SQUALL THIS AFTERNOON, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 12

MONDAY: STRAY SHOWERS IN THE MORNING, SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

