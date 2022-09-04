AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 53°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:37 PM

Waking up to a foggy Sunday morning with a few pop-up showers in portions of the Twin Tiers. Shower chances increase later this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region. Temperatures only reach the low 80’s due to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. Overnight, rainfall chances across the region rise from 60% to 90%. Thunderstorm chances increase as well. Lows in the low 60’s.

Monday starts with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall and strongest thunderstorms are likely in the Northern Tier, where the cold front stalls. Chances of rain decrease from 90% to near 50% in the middle of the afternoon as the cold front starts moving south. Cooler air continues moving in due to northerly winds. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Monday night, mostly cloudy with lingering showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could generally reach 0.7″ across the region. Lows in the low 60’s.

Showers linger into Tuesday, but conditions start to dry out as the cold front continues moving south. Quiet weather returns Wednesday and sunshine returns Thursday. Highs in the 70’s for both days. Sunshine continues Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures rise back to the 80’s.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/CHANCE THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter