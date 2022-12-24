AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24TH: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying cold and windy tonight, but when will we see calmer weather return? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Windy and cold tonight with broken cloud cover. A wind chill advisory is in effect until Christmas morning. Wind chill values could be as low as 20 degrees below zero in parts of the Twin Tiers. Bundle up as much as you can if you must go outside. Lows in the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Waking up to a windy and chilly Christmas morning. Mostly sunny for much of the afternoon despite subzero wind chills and wind gusts slightly over 30 MPH. Highs reach the low 20’s. Overnight, quieter weather makes a return. Mostly clear with wind chills closer to the actual temperature. Lows in the upper teens.

NEXT WEEK:

A warming trend is underway for the Twin Tiers starting on Monday. Highs reach the low 20’s Monday afternoon, but kick up to the low 50’s by Friday. A chance of flurries is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning. A mix of sunshine and clouds for Wednesday. Staying dry as high pressure builds into the region. Increasing cloud cover on Thursday and Friday leads to a chance of rain showers to start off the new year.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WINDY & COLD

HIGH: 21 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, FLURRIES OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: MORNING FLURRIES

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

