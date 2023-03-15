AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15TH: 23°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Closing out the day with dry weather, but when is our next chance of showers? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Ending the day with mostly clear skies. A bit breezy at first, but wind speeds calm down overnight. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover increases in the afternoon as high pressure moves out. Staying dry and mild throughout the day. Highs reach the low 50’s. Overnight, a chance of rain and snow showers as the temperatures drop near the mid 30’s. Snow and rain transition to just rain as the temperature slowly rises.

THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK:

Scattered rain showers for Friday as a low pressure system moves near the region. A chance of flurries Saturday and Sunday. Cold and breezy throughout the weekend after a cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. High temperatures only reach the mid 30’s and low 40’s. Mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday due to another high pressure system. This is followed by a chance of rain and snow next Wednesday. High temperatures slowly jump from the 40’s to the low 50’s.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, MOSTLY RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES, BREEZY & COLD

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

