AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18TH: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Waking up to a cloudy and breezy Saturday morning. Beautiful and dry this afternoon, but temperatures remain below average. Highs reach the mid 60’s. Much of the hotter weather stays to the southwest on the opposite side of the jet stream. Cloud cover decreases and moves with the direction of the wind, which ranges from 10 to 20 MPH across the Twin Tiers. Overnight, staying dry and mostly clear. Lows near the mid 40’s.

Dry weather continues Sunday with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon, a great day to spend both Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Highs reach the upper 60’s. High pressure continues building into the Twin Tiers, which means dry and clear conditions continue throughout the overnight hours as well. Lows near the mid 40’s.

Sunshine and a northward shift in the jet stream both contribute to a warming trend for the first half of the workweek. Highs reach near the mid 70’s for Monday, but increase to the low 90’s by Wednesday. Cloud cover increases on Monday ahead of our next active weather pattern. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return midweek as a warm front moves into the region. This is followed by a cold front moving through the Twin Tiers before drier and slightly cooler weather returns by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, DRY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter