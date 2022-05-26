AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 26TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 26TH : 46°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Waking up to a dry Thursday with passing upper level clouds. Weather stays quiet but breezy during the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Wind speeds could reach near 15 MPH from the southwest as our next active weather pattern moves near the Twin Tiers. Overnight, increasing cloud cover with a chance of scattered showers later. Lows near the low 60’s.

Friday starts with scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder as a warm front nears the region. A level 1 risk of damaging winds and hail associated with thunderstorms is likely. Conditions dry out in the middle of the afternoon, but staying mostly cloudy. Highs reach near the upper 70’s. Overnight, chances of rain and thunderstorms return. Thunderstorm chances are greater as a low pressure system associated with the warm front moves across the Twin Tiers. Lows near the upper 50’s.

The active weather pattern holds out for the start of the weekend. Drying out Saturday afternoon as high pressure starts building into the Twin Tiers. Highs reach the low 70’s. Dry weather continues for the rest of Memorial Day weekend. Sunshine and limited cloud cover mean temperatures will likely reach the low 90’s for the first half of the new workweek.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY, SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: UPPER-LEVEL CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE, MUCH WARMER

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

