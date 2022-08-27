AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27TH: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Waking up to a quiet and mostly cloudy Saturday morning. Staying quiet this afternoon with lots of sunshine. Winds shift from the north due to a cold front that moved out of the Twin Tiers earlier. Wind speeds reach 5 to 10 MPH, resulting in temperatures staying slightly below average. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, dry weather continues. Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Lows near the low 50’s.

Warming up greatly Sunday morning and afternoon as southwesterly winds bring hotter and more humid air to the region. Highs reach the upper 80’s for much of the Twin Tiers. Quiet and sunny weather continues for the rest of the day. Overnight, staying dry, but cloud cover increases slightly ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Monday begins with generally cloudy skies across the region. Hot and humid air still flow into the area, bringing temperatures to near the low 90’s. Showers and thunderstorms likely return overnight. Both rain and storm chances start off light, but increase into Tuesday as a cold front flows into the Twin Tiers. Stronger lift from the cold front could produce heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms. Mild weather immediately follows the cold front on Wednesday. Dry and sunny conditions return and last for the rest of the workweek. Expect highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: LOTS OF SUNSHINE, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

MONDAY: SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS MOVE IN

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRIER

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: STAYING DRY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

