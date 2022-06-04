AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4TH: 49°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Waking up to a quiet Saturday. Staying sunny this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 70’s. Wind speeds pick up from the northwest as a cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Overnight, staying dry and clear with lows near the low 40’s.

Quiet weather continues for Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs reach the mid 70’s. Cloud cover increases near the end of the day as humidity begins rising. Overnight, a chance of a passing shower, but mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows near the low 50’s.

Active weather returns Monday due to a warm front nearing the region. Widespread clouds and pop-up showers throughout the day. Highs reach near the low 80’s. Chances of rain increase overnight and into Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the Twin Tiers. Highs drop down to the 70’s for the rest of the workweek. Active weather hovers around the region until the end of the week.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE AND QUIET WEATHER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDY OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CHANCE LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter