AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Strong thunderstorms coming to an end Thursday evening. Intervals of clouds continue overnight. Fog developing and temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s.

Wave of low pressure riding along a frontal boundary over the region Friday morning into the afternoon. Increasing clouds with the chance for stray showers and rumbles of thunder. Best chances for rainfall look to be in the Northern Tier and farther south and east. Those areas also seeing more cloud cover versus the Southern Tier, so this will play a role in temperatures. Highs Friday in the upper 70s to mid 80s, coolest temperatures into the Northern Tier. Drying out with decreasing clouds through the second half of the day. Turning mostly clear for the overnight. Fog developing and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region for the weekend providing quiet conditions. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees and feeling comfortable with low humidity. A slight warming trend returns Sunday into early next week with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Next weather-maker moves in Tuesday bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE & FOG

LOW: 55

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

