AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21ST: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

Earlier Sunday, the Twin Tiers received on and off rain showers with isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals generally reached near a tenth of an inch across the region. Overnight, a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly off to the east. Mostly cloudy otherwise. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Monday afternoon as a low pressure system and a warm front continue stalling over the Twin Tiers. Rainfall starts off as isolated, then becomes scattered in the evening as conditions slightly warm up. Thunderstorm chances increase in the evening as well. A few torrential downpours may be likely. Highs in the upper 70’s. Overnight, quieting down, though a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Lows in the low 60’s. Rainfall totals between 0.75″ and 1.00″ are possible by the end of the day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue for Tuesday with highs in the low 80’s. Conditions quiet down overnight with mostly cloudy skies across the region. Lows near the upper 50’s. Drying out Wednesday after the warm front and low pressure system move towards the northeast. Mostly sunny conditions hold out for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures stay above average. A slight chance of showers return by the end of the workweek.

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

