Stray showers and clouds linger around this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Waking up to a slightly wet Saturday morning with stray showers across the Twin Tiers. The higher elevations, including the mountainous areas in the Northern Tier, are likely seeing snowfall due to a weak disturbance. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 30’s and continue to drop as a system of cold fronts move out of the region. Wind speeds pick up at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts greater than 20 MPH as the cold fronts continue to move. Saturday night, clouds linger and temperatures drop to the low 10’s. Beware of large ponds of water refreezing as a result of the low temperatures.

Sunday, partly sunny skies. Chances for lake-effect snow showers cannot be ruled out as cloud cover remains high and the weak disturbance continues to move slowly through the Twin Tiers. Highs reach the low 20’s. Sunday night, cloud cover lingers and chances for stray snow showers remain. Lows drop to the lower end of the single digits.

The next workweek starts off dry and cold with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 20’s for Monday. Tuesday is even drier with mostly sunny skies. The increased amount of sunshine could bring temperatures up to the low 30’s for that day. Wednesday, cloud cover builds up and temperatures increase as a warm front moves in from the Great Lakes region. Temperatures that day will likely reach the mid 40’s. A chance for rain showers on Thursday with highs in the low 50’s, the highest for this week. Cloud cover decreases by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, WARMER

HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

