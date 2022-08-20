AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Closing out Saturday with mostly cloudy skies overnight. High humidity likely leads to patchy fog in the lower valleys. Lows tonight drop near the low 60’s.

Waking up Sunday to a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a warm front nears the region. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are more likely in the Northern Tier, but chances hold out everywhere else in the Twin Tiers. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour may also be possible. Active weather holds in the afternoon and evening for parts of the region, but a washout is not expected. Highs on Sunday reach the mid 80’s. Overnight, chances of showers and thunderstorms continue as the warm front stalls over our area. Lows near the mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for Monday and Tuesday. Flooding may be possible in some areas with prolonged rainfall. Drying out Tuesday night as the warm front moves out of the region. Mostly sunny for both Wednesday and Thursday, though muggy conditions hold and temperatures reach near the upper 80’s. Residents are recommended to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids. A chance of rain may return next Saturday.

Have a great night!

SUNDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE VICINITY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter