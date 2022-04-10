AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 10TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 10TH: 32°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Waking up to a cold and cloudy Sunday with a few stray lake-effect snow showers across the Twin Tiers. Snow shifts to rain later this afternoon as highs reach the mid 40’s. No accumulations are expected. Wind speeds from the northwest pick up to around 16 MPH in the middle of the afternoon, so wind chills a few degrees lower are likely. Tonight, partly cloudy and staying dry as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes region. Lows near the upper 20’s.

Monday starts with increasing cloud cover as the next active weather pattern moves in from the southwest. Mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon with highs reaching the low 60’s. Monday night, scattered rain showers move in with isolated thunderstorms possible in areas where rainfall is heaviest. The most likely location for thunderstorms is near the Finger Lakes. Rain showers last throughout the overnight hours and lows drop near the mid 40’s. Accumulations could reach up to just less than 0.1″ in the most hard-hit areas.

Drier conditions return Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and highs near the upper 60’s. Rain showers return Wednesday with a higher chance of thunderstorms due to much warmer weather. Highs reach the low 70’s. Showers linger into Thursday until conditions dry out overnight and into Friday. Little to no accumulations are expected. Highs range from the 60’s to the 70’s throughout the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

