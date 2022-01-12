Stray showers Thursday, another drop in temperatures by Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Cloudy conditions Wednesday evening and overnight. Weak wave moving through after midnight brings the chance for a light shower or flurry. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Chance for stray light showers during the day Thursday. Any shower activity in the afternoon may have some rain mix in as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Cold front sweeps through overnight into Friday morning, which brings the chance for lake-effect showers. Snowfall staying light, mainly under 1″. Lows near 20 degrees.

Cold front also bringing another blast of arctic air Friday and for the weekend. Highs Friday near 20 degrees with breezy conditions. Overnight lows near zero degrees. Dangerously cold with wind chill values below zero into the start of the weekend. Very cold conditions continue this weekend with highs Saturday only into the teens, then into the 20s for highs Sunday. Next concern turns toward a coastal storm moving in Sunday night and for Monday. Track of this storm will play a role in how much snowfall we see, and whether or not any rain will mix in. Confidence is increasing for accumulating snowfall during this time, though. Chance for lake-effect showers continues into midweek.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/FLURRIES

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

​​FRIDAY: AM FLURRIES, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 14 LOW: -2

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 17

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

