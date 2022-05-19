AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 19TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 19TH: 44°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

High pressure will quickly move in Thursday night. Turning mostly clear by the evening and continuing for the overnight. Moisture from the day’s rainfall combined with a calm wind and limited cloud cover setting the stage for patchy fog to develop. Lows near 50 degrees.

Warm front lifts into the region Friday. Increasing heat and moisture with a breezy southwesterly wind. Stray showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon, but not everyone seeing rainfall. Afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid. Dry overnight and lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Cold front slowly approaching from the west Saturday. Still, hot and humid conditions the case ahead of the front. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible during peak heating hours. Highs near 90 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Spotty rainfall possible overnight. Lows into the low to mid 60s.

Summer-like conditions continue Sunday as the cold front doesn’t move through until late day. Hot and humid with highs into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms become likely for the late afternoon and evening hours as the cold front finally moves in. Potential for stronger thunderstorms to develop with strong wind and large hail our main concern. Something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Lingering rainfall overnight and lows into the 50s. Sunday’s cold front providing a cooler and more comfortable start to early next week. Chance for showers again by midweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 51

MONDAY: LINGERING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

