AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:25 PM

Waking up to a chilly and foggy Sunday morning in the Twin Tiers. Fog lifts later in the afternoon, leading to plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in control of the region. Highs today reach near the mid 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover builds up ahead of our next active weather pattern. A slight chance of showers, mainly in the western portions of the region. Lows in the low 40’s.

Monday kicks off with cloudy skies and a chance of a drizzle as the active weather pattern heads closer to the Twin Tiers. The pattern is mainly in the form of a low pressure system strengthening over the Great Lakes. This leads to a cooler afternoon due to more cloud cover and a cold front moving through the region. High temperatures reach the upper 50’s. Overnight, a fair amount of cloud cover and light showers. Lake-effect snow could be the main shower type as temperatures drop to the low 30’s. Snow will be closer to Lake Erie.

Periods of rain and snow start on Tuesday and last until Wednesday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but the highest accumulations may occur in the higher elevations. High temperatures range from the upper 40’s to the low 50’s. Drying out Thursday, but staying mostly cloudy. More sunshine returns by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SUNNY, CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

MONDAY: CLOUDY, A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

