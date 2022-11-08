AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A few clouds pop up tonight, but the Twin Tiers stays dry. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Dry and pleasant with a few clouds. Patchy fog could likely build up as winds calm down overnight. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine and dry weather stays with us on Wednesday as high pressure remains in control of the region. A slight warming trend is also underway thanks to the sunshine, but temperatures are not far above average. Highs reach the upper 50’s. Overnight, mainly clear with light winds. Lows in the low 30’s.

THIS WEEK AND WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny on Thursday, but a change in scenery occurs Thursday night. Cloud cover builds up from the southwest. Scattered showers arrive Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move up the east coast. Moderate rainfall with heavy downpours may occur Friday night. A stray shower is likely Saturday morning followed by a strong cold front. Drying out for Sunday, but highs only reach the 40’s after the cold front moves out of the region. Below-average temperatures and dry weather continue for the next workweek.

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: A STRAY SHOWER IN THE MORNING, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

