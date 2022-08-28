AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28TH: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Waking up to a foggy Sunday morning. Fog lifts in the afternoon, leading to plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure lingers over the Twin Tiers. Southerly winds bring in hot and humid air. Highs reach the upper 80’s, with heat index values up to 90 degrees possible. Overnight, mostly clear to partly cloudy, with patchy fog likely. Lows near the mid 60’s.

Sunny skies, rising humidity, and hot conditions continue for Monday. Highs are expected to reach near 90 degrees, though heat index values of 92 degrees could be possible. High pressure moves out, paving way for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. High levels of heat and humidity may lead to a few thunderstorms. A wash out is far from likely. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining above average. Lows in the upper 60’s.

A greater chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the region on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms, and strong, gusty winds could be possible for mainly the eastern portions of the Twin Tiers. Highs reach the mid 80’s. Drier weather returns Wednesday as the cold front moves out of the region. Below average temperatures and dry, sunny weather expected for the rest of the week. Highs only reach the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: LOTS OF SUNSHINE, GETTING WARMER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

MONDAY: FEW POP-UP SHOWERS, HOT

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRIER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

