AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 37°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:18 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures into the weekend. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Small disturbance moves through for the evening and early overnight. Slight chance for a shower, but most staying dry. Gradual clearing takes place through midnight. Great viewing conditions of the Orionid meteor shower after midnight! Conditions favorable for frost/freeze conditions as winds weaken and lows near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY:

High pressure takes hold Friday. Sunshine returns and dry conditions take us through the afternoon. Sunshine combined with a southwest breeze helping our temperatures to near 60 degrees for afternoon highs, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear Friday night and cold. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into early Saturday.

WEEKEND:

High pressure brings a quiet, sunny and mild start to the weekend. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Increasing upper-level moisture overnight into Sunday brings cloud cover back to the area. Lows near 40 degrees. Building clouds continue Sunday as a disturbance moves up the coast. Dry for the afternoon. Highs into the 60s. Chance for showers returns late day and for the overnight, which may linger early Monday. Slight chance for showers takes us into midweek next week. Temperatures still not bad for this time of the year.

THURSDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDS SUBSIDE

LOW: 28

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

