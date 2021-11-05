Sunshine returns for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 32°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:45 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM

High pressure in control of the region Friday. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, turning clear for the overnight. No cloud cover combined with a calm wind setting the stage for both a cold and frosty overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure continues this weekend. Sunshine Saturday and a southerly wind helping afternoon highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Patchy high clouds moving in overnight, but staying dry. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High clouds overhead in our eastern counties Sunday as low pressure rides up the coast. Still, dry weather continues. Highs into the low to mid 50s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Slight warming trend for early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday near 60 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Staying dry through midweek, then a cold front brings our next chance for showers Friday into the weekend. Highs into the 50s.

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 47

​​FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

