AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 40°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:29 PM

Slow moving cold front moves in Thursday and coming along with plenty of moisture. Rain for the afternoon and heavy at times. Scattered showers stick around for the evening and early overnight, but additional rainfall staying light. Decreasing clouds from west to east through late and winds weaken. Fog develops and temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows.

Sunshine returns for the end of the workweek as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs Friday near 60 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Mostly clear and cold for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees, so patchy frost is possible.

Dry start to the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds with gusts over 25 mph. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 60s. Weak front moving through coming along with limited moisture. Chance for a few light showers/sprinkles returns late day Saturday and for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Slight chance for a shower on Sunday, but most of the area again stays dry. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. Stronger frontal system moving through the region early next week. Chance for showers continues Monday into midweek. We could see some wet snow mix in at times with overnight lows nearing freezing.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SHOWER LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS LATE & VALLEY FOG

LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: TIMES OF SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

