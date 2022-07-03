AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Good morning Twin Tiers!

Sunday starts off with streaks of clouds moving west to east over the region. Clouds completely move out by the late morning hours. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and staying dry as high pressure builds into the region. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, mostly clear with lows near the low 50’s.

Mostly sunny and warm this fourth of July despite a few random pop-up showers. Humidity rises, which makes conditions feel warmer than they actually are. Highs reach the mid 80’s, with real-feel temperatures close to 90 degrees. Overnight, cloud cover increases ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows near the low 60’s.

Staying warm and cloudy Tuesday morning as a warm front nears the Twin Tiers. Instability rises throughout the afternoon, leading to an active weather pattern consisting of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Showers linger into Wednesday morning and move out by the afternoon hours. Dry weather holds out into Thursday afternoon, but chances of showers return overnight and into Friday morning. Highs stay around in the low 80’s for the rest of the workweek. The next weekend starts off with drier and clearer conditions.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS, WARM AND DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

