AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7TH: 40°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Happy Mother’s Day!

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Temperatures dropped to the upper 20’s and low 30’s overnight in the Twin Tiers thanks to clear skies. Sunshine returns later this morning and afternoon with a gradual warm up. Highs reach the mid to upper 60’s. Overnight, staying clear with lows near the mid 30’s. The large temperature drop trend continues for the next few days as conditions remain clear.

Sunshine continues for Monday with highs reaching the low 70’s. Dry and breezy at times during the day, so a potential risk of wildfire spread cannot be ruled out. Overnight, clear with lows near the upper 30’s.

Staying dry and sunny for Tuesday as high pressure builds in the region from the northeast. High pressure moves out by Wednesday, leading to a slight increase in high level clouds due to a cold front nearing the region. A warming trend continues into the end of the workweek as the cold front stays to our north. Highs reach the low 80’s by Friday. A chance of rain showers could likely return by the next weekend as cloud cover builds up in the Twin Tiers again.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS, BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

MONDAY: SUNNY, A BIT BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

