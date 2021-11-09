Sunshine returns Wednesday, rainfall again likely Thursday night into Friday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9TH 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 31°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Weak front with limited moisture impacting the area Tuesday evening and overnight. Stray showers possible, best chances into the Southern Tier. Overall rainfall staying light, generally less than 0.10″. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Showers wrap up early Wednesday morning and clouds are quick to move out. Sunshine returns for afternoon as a brief area of high pressure builds back into the region. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Patchy high clouds overhead during the overnight. Staying dry and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Filtered sunshine Thursday ahead of our next weather-maker. Dry for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Frontal system moves in bringing a soaking rain overnight into Friday morning. Given recent dry days and the fact that this will be a fast moving rain, this should help limit our flash flooding concerns. Average rainfall amounts 0.50-1″. Showers may linger through sunrise, but dry air is quick to move in. Dry for the afternoon and temperatures nearing 60 degrees. Stray showers possible overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Unsettled weather continues this weekend. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers for the weekend, both as rain and as snow. Highs into the 40s, which is closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Overnight lows close to freezing. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWER POSSIBLE. SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SHOWERS RETURN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 58 LOW: 50

​​FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS LIKELY. LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

