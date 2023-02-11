AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The weekend starts off with a few snow flurries, but conditions clear out Saturday afternoon. More details below:

TODAY:

Snow flurries move out later this morning, allowing high pressure to build into the region. This leads to decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly clear and dry tonight. Some clouds could build up later overnight as high pressure moves out. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A few streaks of clouds throughout the day as a coastal storm moves near the region. The storm will very likely not hit the Twin Tiers, so conditions remain dry. Highs reach the upper 40’s. Clouds dissipate overnight. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

The workweek begins with thick clouds moving into the region due to a weak frontal system from out west. A few stray showers may affects areas north of the Finger Lakes on Monday afternoon. Clouds move out on Tuesday, allowing clear skies during the day. Cloud cover quickly builds up again on Wednesday, leading to breezy conditions and a chance of showers Thursday and Friday. High temperatures go up and down throughout the week, with the highest temperature near 60 degrees on Thursday.

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

MONDAY: SOME CLOUDINESS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 24

