AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunny and dry start to the weekend with breezy conditions. More details below:

TODAY:

Mostly sunny this afternoon. A slight increase in cloud cover this evening. Staying breezy with wind speeds up to 10 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH. Temperatures remain below average as a result. Highs reach the mid 30’s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy start to the overnight hours. Lake-effect snow showers move in later as a weak upper-level disturbance continues in the Great Lakes. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Lake-effect snow bands move across the Twin Tiers for much of Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected for a large part of the region, but a coating to 2″ may be possible for the higher elevations. Breezy conditions continue with wind speeds over 10 MPH and gusts up to 30 MPH. Because of these high winds, temperatures are slightly lower. Highs reach the low 30’s. Overnight, drying out and quieting down as clouds move out and winds slow down. Lows in the upper teens.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny on Monday as high pressure builds into the region. Upper level clouds move in for Tuesday, but conditions remain dry. Near-average temperatures return this week, with highs peaking in the upper 40’s on Wednesday. To cool things down, rain and snow showers return Thanksgiving and Black Friday due to a strong low pressure system extending from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: RAIN AND SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: RAIN AND SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

