AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 26TH: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A sunny end to the weekend, but our next chance of winter weather returns early in the workweek. More details below:

TODAY:

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs reach the mid 40’s across the Twin Tiers, but temperatures will feel more like the mid 30’s because of breezy conditions. Wind speeds over 15 mph today with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Staying dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds are also a bit calmer. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A dry and sunny start to Monday. Temperatures are a bit lower, which is a result of Sunday’s high wind speeds. High temperatures only reach the upper 30’s. The Twin Tiers’ next active weather pattern begins Monday evening. Snow showers and a wintry mix is likely, and the timing of the wintry mix depends on how warm the storm becomes prior to its arrival. If the storm is strong and warm enough, a wintry mix could likely happen earlier. Snow and ice accumulations may reach 1 to 3 inches across the region after Monday night. Overnight lows are in the low 30’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow and rain on Tuesday morning. The storm weakens by Tuesday afternoon as the low pressure system associated with storm moves out of the area. Drying out midweek with temperatures above normal. A chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday and Friday, followed by light snow showers Saturday morning and temperatures returning to near average.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

MONDAY: LATE-DAY SNOW AND SLEET, THEN SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, DRY OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE MORNING

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter