AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 16TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 16TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:07 PM

Upper-level low impacting the region into midweek. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Activity will diminish for the most part as the sun goes down, but an isolated shower still possible for the overnight. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather on repeat Wednesday as an upper-level low pressure system continues to slowly move along the coast impacting the region. Isolated showers possible in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop for the afternoon and evening. Breaks in clouds for the morning helping temperatures reach into the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs. Isolated showers possible for the overnight. Patchy fog developing late in areas that saw rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Low pressure continues to pull off the coast Thursday. Stray showers and rumbles of thunder possible during peak heating hours, but rainfall won’t be as widespread as it was earlier in the week. Highs near 80 degrees. Ridge of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Slightly warmer with a change in winds, to out of the southwest Friday. Highs Friday in the low to mid 80s. Mainly dry start to the weekend, then chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday and for early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter