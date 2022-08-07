AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Waking up to a quiet and humid Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the low 70’s. A heat advisory goes in effect for the Southern Tier later this morning with heat index values over 95 degrees expected. The advisory lasts until Monday at 8 PM. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. A chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon, but a wash out is not expected. High temperatures reach the low 90’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with patchy fog likely as conditions remain humid. Lows in the upper 60’s.

Extreme heat lasts into Monday as southwesterly winds continue bringing in warmer air. Cloud cover increases during the afternoon, leading to a greater chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Showers may likely affect Steuben County more than anywhere else. A wash out is not expected. High temperatures for Monday reach the low 90’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy, though chances of showers cannot be ruled out. Lows in the upper 60’s.

Showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow moving cold front to our north provides enough lift for rain to form. Residents should be on the lookout for potential flooding during those days. The cold front moves out for Thursday, leading to drier conditions and plenty of sunshine by the end of the workweek. Highs only reach the upper 70’s and low 80’s thanks to the effects of the cold front.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

MONDAY: SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

