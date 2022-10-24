AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 36°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:12 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Unseasonably warm start to the workweek. How long will the mild temperatures last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Area of low pressure lingering along the coast bringing mostly cloudy conditions to the area through Tuesday night. Isolated showers or patchy drizzle possible. Lows low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Monday’s weather on repeat Tuesday thanks to low pressure along the coast. Isolated showers possible, otherwise, stubborn clouds hold on. Mild again with highs near 70 degrees, above average for this time of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds stick with us for Tuesday night. Isolated showers possible into the predawn hours. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Best chances for rainfall arrives Wednesday as a frontal system moves into the region. Chance for scattered showers through the afternoon, but it won’t be a washout. Rainfall totals generally around 0.25″ or less. Highs again near 70 degrees, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s. Cooler but seasonable end to the workweek. High pressure builds back into the region providing some sunshine along with dry weather.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 53

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter