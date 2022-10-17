AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 38°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:23 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Upper-level low pressure continues to spin over the Great Lakes into midweek. Unsettled weather continues, but how long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partial clearing into the overnight. Stray shower possible late, mainly for western Steuben County. Lows dropping into the low 30s, so some wet snow/graupel (snow pellets) may mix in with light rainfall. Freeze Warning in effect for Tioga County (Pa.). Winds staying breezy at times elsewhere, which should help limit frost.

TUESDAY:

Stray showers stick around for Tuesday, but again, best chances into our western counties. Otherwise, increasing clouds and windy. Highs near 50 degrees with a gusty southwest wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Intervals of clouds for the overnight. Wet snow/graupel may mix in for higher elevations of Steuben County, but won’t amount to any accumulations. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The coldest air of the week moves in Wednesday. Showers become more scattered compared to Tuesday. Highs only into the low to mid 40s, coming along with another gusty southwest wind. Most of the showers stay as rain, but higher elevations will see some snowflakes/ graupel mix in. Quick coating onto grassy surfaces, mainly for higher elevations. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

We start to dry out for the end of the workweek as high pressure builds back into the region. Sunshine returns into the weekend, coming along with warmer temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter