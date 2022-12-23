AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 23RD: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 23RD: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather stays in the Twin Tiers as conditions get very cold tonight. More details below:

TONIGHT:

The entire Twin Tiers is under a wind chill warning until tomorrow afternoon. Wind chills under 20 degrees below zero are expected, with some areas in the region dropping to as low as 30 below zero. Wind gusts at 40 to 50 mph are also expected. This can not only lead to extreme wind chills, but very low visibilities as well because of blowing snow. Traveling on the roads tonight may be very difficult, and in some cases, impossible. Snowfall totals could reach up to 3 inches. Lows drop to 1 degree tonight with real feel temperatures lower than 20 degrees below zero.

TOMORROW:

Snow showers taper off for Saturday, which makes traveling not as difficult. Conditions will still be very cold as wind chills stay near 10 degrees below zero. Wind gusts reach over 30 mph. Highs reach the low teens. Overnight, not as windy, but real-feel temperatures are still below zero. Lows in the mid single digits.

CHRISTMAS AND NEXT WEEK:

Partly sunny skies and calmer winds on Christmas Day. Drier and less active weather returns to the Twin Tiers for the workweek as high pressure builds into the region. A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected for the workweek as well. A few lake effect showers from Buffalo may occur midweek. Highs jump from the mid 20’s on Monday to the upper 40’s on Friday.

SATURDAY: CHANCE LIGHT SNOW, WINDY AND COLD

HIGH: 12 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND COLD

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter