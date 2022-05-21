AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 21ST: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 21ST: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday from noon to 7pm.

Waking up to a warm and muggy Saturday morning. Record-breaking temperatures are likely this afternoon. Highs reach near the mid 90’s, mainly in the Southern Tier. Sunshine and high humidity are the main causes for the uptick in temperatures. Limit outdoor time as much as possible. Showers and rumbles of thunder move in this evening until around 10 PM, with a level 2 risk of severe weather in the Finger Lakes region. The main threats include damaging winds and isolated hail. Overnight, more chances of rain and thunderstorms. Drying out after midnight. Lows near the mid 60’s.

Sunday also starts off warm and muggy. Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon as a cold front traverses across the region. The highest chances of rain and thunder could be closest to the front. Highs reach the upper 80’s. Overnight, drying out and cooling down as the cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Lows near the upper 40’s.

Drier and cooler conditions return for the start of the new workweek. High level clouds Monday with highs reaching only the mid 60’s. Dry conditions continue midweek as high pressure dominates the Twin Tiers. Maximum temperatures climb from the mid 70’s on Tuesday to the low 80’s on Thursday as a warm front nears the region. Chances of showers return for the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS, SHOWERS LATE, WARM AND MUGGY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, WARM AND MUGGY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 47

MONDAY: HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS, DRYING OUT

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

