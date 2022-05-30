AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 30TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 30TH: 48°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Closing out Memorial Day with mostly clear skies. Patchy fog is likely overnight as humidity holds out in the Twin Tiers. Lows near the low 60’s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Temperatures stay above average with highs reaching the low 90’s. A weak upper-level disturbance could bring a slight chance of a spotty drizzle during the evening hours. Chances of a drizzle are more likely in the Northern Tier. Overnight, patchy fog and increasing cloud cover ahead of our next active weather pattern. Lows near the mid 60’s.

Cloud cover continues to increase for Wednesday. Chances of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely in the afternoon hours as a cold front moves into the region. A slight risk of severe weather with damaging winds is also possible. Highs reach the upper 80’s. Drying out overnight and into the end of the workweek. Highs drop from the upper 80’s to the 70’s as the cold front moves out of the Twin Tiers. Chances of rain return in the next workweek.

Have a good night!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

MONDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter