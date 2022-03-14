Warmer spring-like weather in the Twin Tiers this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 14TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 14TH: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Waking up to a mainly cloudy Monday morning in the Twin Tiers with temperatures in the upper 20’s. Clouds decrease in the late morning hours as high pressure builds into the region. Cloud cover builds up again in the afternoon, but conditions remain dry and spring-like with winds blowing in from the southwest at 5-10 MPH. Highs today reach near the low 50’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with active weather building up just north of the region. Lows near the mid 30’s.

Tuesday starts off generally cloudy as a frontal system moves in from the north. Chances for precipitation are likely in the middle of the afternoon. A wintry mix stays in Upstate New York while chances for scattered light rain showers pop up mainly in the Finger Lakes. No accumulations are expected. Highs near the low to mid 50’s. Overnight, chances for light rain showers continue in the Finger Lakes with little to no accumulation. Lows near the mid 30’s.

Above-average temperatures remain for the rest of the workweek with the highest temperatures reaching the mid 60’s. Dry weather returns for the middle of the week, but cloud cover builds up starting on St. Patrick’s Day. Active weather returns Friday as a strong low pressure system brings rain showers across the region from the west. Rain to snow transitions possible into early Sunday morning as temperatures drop back down into the low 30’s.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, DRY AND WARMER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

