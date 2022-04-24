AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 24TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 24TH: 36°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:59 PM

Waking up to a mostly cloudy Sunday morning with a few stray showers. Conditions clear out early in the afternoon, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmth. Highs reach near the low 80’s thanks to the sunshine and a lingering warm front. A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible between 4 and 6 PM, mainly near the Finger Lakes. No accumulations expected. Overnight, partly cloudy and dry. Lows near the low 50’s.

Monday starts off dry with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover increases as our next active weather pattern moves near the region. Above-average temperatures continue with highs reaching the mid 70’s. Overnight, a chance of scattered rain showers. The line of showers moves west to east across all portions of the Twin Tiers. Lows drop near the low 50’s. Areas with the most rainfall could likely see isolated thunderstorms. Accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible.

Chance of rain showers continue into Wednesday. Temperatures drop significantly from the mid 70’s to the upper 40’s due to a system of cold fronts passing through the Twin Tiers. Drying out for the end of the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 50’s.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, POSSIBLE ISOLATED SHOWERS/THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

