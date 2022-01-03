Warmer Tuesday with some sun, clouds return Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3RD: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Lingering flurries downwind of the Finger Lakes into Monday evening. As winds weaken through the evening, clouds decrease. Turning mainly clear and very cold. Lows near 10 degrees.

High pressure in place Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and staying dry. Sunshine combined with a southerly wind helping afternoon temperatures to near 40 degrees, not bad for this time of the year. We see a slow increase in cloud cover overnight as high pressure moves out. Lows into the 20s.

Turning cloudy Wednesday, but staying dry through the afternoon. Breezy southerly winds ahead of a cold front, which will help us warm up to near 40 degrees for afternoon highs. Cold front moves through late day, which brings a chance for showers by the evening and overnight. Snowfall staying light, generally under 1″. Lows into the 20s. Chance for showers continues Thursday and Friday as we continue with a lake-effect setup and watch a storm system riding up the coast. Models not agreeing on placement of this storm system, which has potential to bring accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Any farther west this low pressure travels means more snow for us. Any farther east this low pressure system travels means less snow for us. Regardless, something to watch over the next couple of day. Highs Thursday and Friday nearing 30 degrees. Dry start to the weekend, then another storm system possible Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter