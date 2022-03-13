Warmer weather coming to the Twin Tiers this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 23°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Waking up to a mainly dry and cold start for Sunday. Cloud cover increases later in the morning as a weak system of low pressure nears the region. Associated with this system is a warm front, which will bring scattered light lake-effect snow showers. New snow accumulations for today will only be under an inch after the low pressure system moves towards the northeast. Highs today reach the low 30’s, but feel more like the low 20’s due to wind chills with speeds ranging from 10 to 15 MPH. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with chances of light snow showers still holding out. Lows drop near the mid 20’s.

The workweek starts off quietly and warm with high pressure building in the region from the southwest. Spring-like conditions return for Monday in the Twin Tiers with drier conditions, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50’s. Monday night, cloud cover holds out, though a build up in moisture could lead to a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows near the low 30’s.

The rest of the workweek continues with spring-like weather, starting with a chance of rain showers on Tuesday as a fast-moving low pressure system sweeps across the Twin Tiers. Dry weather returns for the middle of the week with mostly sunny skies across the region. Chances for rain return Friday and into the next weekend. Highs range from the 50’s to the 60’s throughout the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MORE SPRING-LIKE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34