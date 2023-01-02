AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 18°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Waking up to mostly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures. When will conditions return to near average? More details below:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies remain for the morning hours. Cloud cover slightly decreases in the Southern Tier this afternoon, but cloud cover stays high for the Northern Tier. Conditions stay dry as well. Highs reach the low 50’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover increases ahead of a warm front to our west. The warm front provides enough lift and moisture for the clouds to form. Rain showers move in later due to rising low pressure. Lows drop to the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Moderate rainfall by breakfast time, but the chances of torrential downpours remain low. Rain showers become steadier in the afternoon as low pressure in the region stays weak. Rainfall amounts could reach up to 0.5″ in parts of the Twin Tiers. Highs reach near 60 degrees. Overnight, mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Lows in the low 50’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Spotty showers continue for Wednesday. The warming trend ends with temperatures reaching the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures slightly above average as low pressure still lingers near the region. Highs on Thursday reach the low 40’s. Seasonable conditions return by the end of the workweek. A slight chance of snow showers for Friday, but partly sunny for much of the weekend.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

