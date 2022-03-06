Wind advisories this afternoon, heavy rainfall Monday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 21°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

**Wind Advisory in Place Sunday

Waking up to fast-moving rain showers this Sunday with scattered light showers and a few isolated heavy showers forming in the higher elevations. Much warmer weather with highs in the upper 60’s this afternoon as a warm front associated with these rain showers moves across the Twin Tiers from the southwest. Wind speeds reach 15 to 25 MPH across the region due to the strength of the warm front. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 MPH in some areas. Multiple wind advisories are in effect later this afternoon, which means falling trees and damaged power lines could be possible. Sunday night, increasing clouds and winds slowing down. Lows near the upper 30’s.

Monday morning brings significant rainfall throughout the Twin Tiers as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Some areas could see a wintry mix depending on the location of the system prior to moving through the region. The most intense rain showers will mostly be across the Northern Tier, and the amount of rainfall depends on how strong the system will be by Monday morning. The most impacted areas could see up to 1.2″ while the lower elevated areas, including valleys, could only see amounts between 0.5″ and 1.00″. The most snow packed areas may see the greatest flooding amounts. Rain slows down briefly in the afternoon and highs reach the upper 60’s, over 25 degrees above average. Monday night, rain tapers off and transitions to snow showers as lows drop near the upper 20’s due to a cold front following Sunday’s warm front.

Snow showers linger Tuesday morning in mainly the northeastern section of the Twin Tiers. The showers eventually taper off in the afternoon, leaving behind partly sunny skies with highs near the low 40’s. Warmer weather makes a comeback this week with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s as drier and clearer conditions return. The next chance of showers arrives by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: SHOWERS EARLY, WARM AND WINDY IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 69 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 17

