Wind advisory in effect Sunday night for portions of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM MONDAY…

The Wind Advisory is issued for:

Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison and Cortland counties.

South winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Strongest winds will be tonight into early Monday, from the south, especially for high terrain and in south-to-north aligned drainages. However, gusty winds are also expected from a frontal passage Monday afternoon, out of the southwest to west.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Waking up to a dry Sunday morning with passing lake-effect clouds. Weather remains dry as a high pressure system lingers around the Twin Tiers. High temperatures will reach the low 40’s. A strong warm front to the southwest could bring southerly winds with speeds of 20 to 30 MPH tonight. Some winds may gust up as high as 50 MPH. A slight chance of rain is also possible tonight as the warm front moves closer to the region. Lows drop down to the mid 30’s with wind chill temperatures as low as the upper 20’s.

Monday, a chance of rain across the Twin Tiers, with spotty showers in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. A strong cold front could bring moderate to heavy rainfall with accumulations up to 0.2 of an inch. High temperatures in the low 50’s. Monday night, a chance of spotty snow showers is likely as the cold front moves out of the region and temperatures rapidly drop. Lows drop down to the upper 20’s.

Tuesday starts with spotty snow showers in the morning, and then passing clouds in the afternoon. Snow returns late Tuesday night as another frontal system moves through the area. Wednesday, moderate snowfall is likely with accumulations as high as 2 inches. Thursday, mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible overnight. Friday, cloud cover builds up and temperatures rise as another strong warm front move through the area, which could lead to significant rainfall on Saturday. Highs remain in the 30’s for most of the week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN, WARM AND BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EARLY AND LATE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW LATE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

