Wind chills bring bitterly cold weather to the Twin Tiers Saturday, active weather Sunday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM

Waking up to a cold and breezy Saturday with linger snow flurries in some parts of the Twin Tiers. Despite temperatures starting off in the single digits, feels-like temperatures are in the negative 10’s due to strong arctic wind chills. The coldest areas are up north, including Schuyler County. Sustained northerly wind speeds at 10 to 15 MPH this afternoon with gusts up to 20 MPH. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and wear protective gear to prevent frostbite and hypothermia. Highs only reach the low 10’s as wind chills keep conditions cool today. Saturday night, mostly clear and frigid, with a low temperature of 0. Temperatures will feel more like the actual temperature as wind speeds calm down.

Sunday starts off dry with mostly sunny conditions as a high pressure system continues to block an active weather pattern out in the Midwest. This active weather pattern consists of two low pressure systems associated with strong low-level winds, which will help strengthen the pattern into the overnight hours. The weather pattern takes a detour around the area of high pressure and heads to the northeast region of the United States, leading to increasing cloud cover in the Twin Tiers for the evening hours. Highs on Sunday reach the upper 20’s.

Sunday night, snow showers begin in the Northern Tier and later reach the Southern Tier. Lows in the upper 10’s. Snowfall could potentially become heavy in the western and central portions of the Twin Tiers by early Monday morning. Snowfall totals could reach up to 10 inches in the most hard-hit areas. These amounts may likely be underestimates because of strong wind speeds blowing the snow off. Power outages are likely and limited time outdoors is advised. A wintry mix is possible in some areas late Monday morning, which makes travel conditions more hazardous with both snow and ice on the roads. Light to moderate snow holds out Monday afternoon with highs in the low 30’s.

Monday night, snow continues to hold out but may only bring up to one inch of accumulation in the region. Lows in the upper 10’s. Chances for snow showers likely stay in the northern parts of the Twin Tiers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the mid 20’s. Wednesday, a chance of snow and rain possible as temperatures kick up to the upper 30’s. The end of the workweek remains mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20’s.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND FRIGID

HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

MONDAY: HEAVY SNOWFALL, WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

