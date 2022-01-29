Wind chills in the negative single digits and teens Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29TH: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the single digits, but feel like the negative single digits and teens across the Twin Tiers because of strong wind chills from the northwest. The lowest wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. A strong nor’easter stays to the east, leaving behind mainly dry weather and mostly cloudy skies for today. The nor’easter’s circulation continues to bring northwest winds sustained at around 15 MPH with gusts over 25 MPH. Highs near the mid 10’s. Tonight, wind speeds slow down and cloud cover decreases. Lows near 3 degrees with wind chills in the negative single digits.

Sunday starts with mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover slowly increases in the late afternoon as westerly winds usher in lake-effect clouds. A slight chance of lake-effect snow showers is possible for western portions of the Twin Tiers, mainly the higher elevated areas in the Northern Tier. Highs near the mid 20’s. Sunday night, mainly cloudy and quiet as high pressure dominates the region. Lows near the mid single digits.

Monday, mostly cloudy with temperatures slowly rising near average. Highs near the low 30’s. February starts off with above-average temperatures and mostly cloudy skies as high pressure continues to linger near the Twin Tiers. Chances for rain occur in the middle of the workweek. The highest temperatures reach the low 40’s. Precipitation transitions to snow by the end of the workweek due to a cold front moving across the region. Highs could only reach the mid 20’s by that time.

Have a great day and stay warm!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WINDY

HIGH: 14 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW LATE

HIGH: 24 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 3

