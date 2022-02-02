Winter Storm Warning and Watch in place starting early Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:22 PM

Winter Storm Warning and Watch issued for the Twin Tiers Thursday morning into Friday.

Frontal boundary moves into the region from the west Wednesday night. Scattered showers arriving around midnight and continue into the early morning hours Thursday. Onset of precipitation will be mainly rain, but light snow and pockets of sleet and freezing rain may also mix in. Lows near freezing.

Cold front moves into the Twin Tiers Thursday morning, then nearly stalls over the area through the afternoon. This boundary is the separation between cold and warm air, and will mean the difference between snow and a wintry mix. First, we see a quick turnover to all snow for the northwestern part of Steuben County as the sun comes up. Cold front moves from northwest to southeast through the morning hours, allowing for the transition to all snow into the rest of Steuben and Schuyler counties. The boundary sets up over Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.) and Tioga (Pa.) counties for the afternoon, with those locations expecting a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Warmer air continues into Bradford County, so expecting a cold rain for there to continue into the evening hours. Boundary continues to shift southeast into the evening and overnight, allowing for the remaining area to turn to a steady snow. Snow will be the heaviest during the overnight and early morning hours Friday. High temperatures Thursday into the low to mid 30s, then cooling down as the cold front moves from west to east through the late day hours. Lows into the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Steady snow Friday morning, which will be light to moderate through the early morning commute. Steady snow then tapers to scattered showers by the afternoon, which may linger into the overnight. Highs Friday near 20 degrees, then overnight lows into the single digits for most. Snow totals from this system will be highest into the Southern Tier, where locations can expect generally 8-12″. Isolated higher amounts possible, mainly into Steuben and Schuyler counties. We’ll have an overlap in numbers closer to the N.Y. and Pa. border as this will be the area that will see more of a wintery mix of precipitation. Expecting 6-10″ in this location, highest amounts of snow into higher elevations. 3-6″ of snow into southern portions of Bradford and Tioga (Pa.) counties, but these areas will see higher ice totals.

Drying out Saturday with decreasing clouds. Highs near 20 degrees. Mainly clear and very cold overnight with some locations below zero for temperatures. Increasing clouds Sunday. Highs near freezing. Lake-effect possible Sunday night into early next week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LINGERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 21 LOW: -1

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

