Winter Weather Advisory in effect Monday

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST MONDAY NIGHT…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Total sleet and snow accumulations of less than one inch.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Columbia, and Schuylkill Counties.

WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to midnight EST Monday night.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest ice accumulations will be on the hill tops.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.