Winter Weather Advisory in effect Monday

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST MONDAY NIGHT…

  • WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Total sleet and snow accumulations of less than one inch.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Columbia, and Schuylkill Counties.
  • WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to midnight EST Monday night.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest ice accumulations will be on the hill tops.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

