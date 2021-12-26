Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting Monday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26th: 21°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Heading into Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies. Breaks in cloud cover due to high winds. Sustained wind speeds in the evening range from 5 to 10 MPH. Temperatures feel about 5 to 10 degrees lower due to wind chill. Lows in the mid 20’s.

The next workweek starts with an increase in cloud cover and a chance for lake-effect snow showers lifted by a warm front on Monday. Snow shifts to a wintry mix mainly in the Southern Tier Monday evening as the warm fronts moves closer to the region. Dangerous travel conditions are likely as precipitation causes wet roads and dropping temperatures lead to ice on the ground. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30’s. Monday night, wintry mix holds out as temperatures slightly drop overnight. Lake-effect cloud cover also holds out due to slower sustained wind speeds. Lows in the low 30’s.

Humidity holds out Tuesday with a chance of snow showers lifted by a frontal system just to the south of the Northern Tier. Wednesday, mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 50’s possible. Fairly dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek, but chances for rain and snow showers cannot be ruled out as weather remains active throughout the eastern United States. Showers could officially make a comeback at the start of the new year. Highs range from the upper 30’s to the low 50’s throughout the week.

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW : 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WARMER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

