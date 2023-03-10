AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10TH: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry start to the day, but scattered snow showers affect the whole region early in the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect until Saturday morning. More details below:

TODAY:

Starting off quiet Friday morning with cloudy skies and low wind speeds. Active weather moves in late morning and early afternoon along with a low pressure system. Scattered snow showers throughout the day with moderate snowfall at times. The snow begins in Tioga, Pennsylvania and moves northeastward across the whole region. Conditions could also be a bit breezy, resulting in blowing snow. The main threats to look out for this afternoon are slippery snow packed roads and low visibilities. Snow accumulations could generally reach 3-6″ by Saturday afternoon, with higher amounts in the higher elevations. High temperatures reach the upper 30’s and decrease mid afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers continue to affect the Twin Tiers. Snowfall becomes lighter late overnight as the low pressure system moves out towards the Atlantic. Lows in the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Isolated snow showers Saturday morning, followed by drier weather in the afternoon. Cloud cover sticks around for the rest of the day. Highs reach the mid 30’s. Staying cloudy overnight with a slight chance of snow flurries. Lows in the low 20’s.

REST OF WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK:

Dry weather Sunday afternoon with peeks of sunshine. A chance of a rain and snow mix is likely overnight. Rain and snow could likely last into Monday as temperatures remain near average. This transitions to just snow showers on Tuesday as temperatures only reach the mid 30’s that day. Drying out in the middle of next week, with cloudy skies and peeks of sunshine. Highs could reach the mid 40’s on Thursday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WARMER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

