Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28th: 17°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect through late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning*

A rain and snow mix moves over the Twin Tiers shortly after sunset Tuesday, then quickly turning to snow as temperatures drop. Heaviest precipitation will occur through the evening with snowfall rates of 1″ per hour possible, then lightening up between 9 and 10 pm. Upper-level temperatures warm between 10 pm and midnight while surface temperatures stay near freezing, which allows for light snow to mix with and turn to patchy freezing drizzle through the late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Patchy drizzle may linger Wednesday. Otherwise, stubborn clouds hold on through the afternoon. Highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Slight chance for a passing shower overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Another weak disturbance moves through Thursday, which brings the chance for light showers. Seeing light rain during the day, then light snow may mix in overnight. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight low near freezing. Dry through most of Friday. Highs into the 40s, well above average for this time of the year. Next storm system impacting the region this weekend. Chance for showers Friday night, then becoming likely Saturday. Seeing rainfall Saturday as temperatures stay mild. Highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Showers likely Sunday with rain mixing with then turning to snow. Highs near 40 degrees. Chance for lake-effect showers continues into early next week. Highs early next week near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW : 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE NIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter