Winter weather continues in the Twin Tiers Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 19°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Waking up to cloudy Sunday with a stray wintry mix throughout the region. The chance for sleet and freezing rain increases in the morning hours then shifts to lake effect snow in the afternoon due to dropping temperatures throughout the day. Snowfall amounts could reach up to an inch in many areas by the end of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until this evening. Residents are advised to use precautions when traveling on icy roads today. Highs in the low to mid 30’s. Sunday night, mainly cloudy, but snow flurries cannot be ruled out as moisture still holds in the area. Lows in the upper 10’s.

Monday, dry and mostly sunny as high pressure starts to build in the region. Conditions remain cold due to a strong low pressure system south of the Twin Tiers blowing in cooler air from the north. Sustained wind speeds at 5 to 10 MPH continue to help skies remain clear for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20’s. Monday night, clear skies and frigid conditions. Lows in the mid 10’s.

High pressure continues to build in the region on Tuesday with sunny skies. Enough sunshine could bring highs that day into the low 40’s. Shower chances return Wednesday as another low pressure system crawls in from the Great Lakes. Chances start off low and increase at the end of the workweek. Dry weather may return next weekend. Highs range from the low 30’s to the mid 40’s for the rest of the week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

